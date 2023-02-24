Baltimore Ukrainians at St. Michael’s mark one year since Russian invasion

Every morning for a year Ann Kerda wakes up and checks for updates — so too does the rest of the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church congregation in Baltimore.

“We’re all on our phones and in touch with family. Together we piece it together. You’ll be on the phone with a family member or a friend and suddenly hear the air raid sirens and they’ll say ‘oh I still have a few minutes’,” Kerda said. “I wake up at whatever time and first thing is to check what’s happening.”

Feb. 24 marks one year since Russian tanks rolled over the border to invade Ukraine.

For the church community of about 220 families, consuming news updates usually comes first then their actions follow.

“They’re writing back to us saying ‘hey can you buy us some trucks?’, and so we organized a dinner to fundraise for trucks,” John Wojtowycz, who manages the church’s finances, said. “We’re all in the same boat and living the same scene together, so you come up with ideas.”

Once a month parishioners take turns making 4,800 pierogis for sale. Last December, the congregation coordinated with military chaplains to buy an ambulance while retiring doctors and dentists as well as local hospitals have donated medical equipment to send to the war zone.

Some have taken in family members as refugees while others have watched them stay.

“It hits home. My husband is directly from Ukraine with daughter and grandkids there. Every spare moment he is on his phone listening to news and reading articles. Initially when the war broke out, we were trying to get the oldest grandkid back here,” parishioner Maria Yavorivskyy said.

Kerda, Wojtowycz and Yavorivskyy share a common backstory for their generation of Ukrainian immigrants in the United States — their parents were kidnapped by Nazis and forced into farms and work camps during World War II. After the war, instead of returning home to live under Soviet rule, the parents left for America.

Wojtowycz, a 1969 graduate of Patterson High School, says he remembers when you couldn’t walk down the streets of Canton without hearing conversations in Ukrainian. The parish on Eastern Avenue across from Patterson Park is over 110 years old, and Kerda said she believes the first Ukrainian church in Maryland was a chapel in Curtis Bay built in 1909.

Nowadays, every Saturday the families carpool to a middle school in Bethesda where children take Ukrainian language and culture classes.

This weekend, both M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards will be lit in Ukrainian blue and yellow. Friday evening St. Michael’s hosted a candle vigil prayer service, including a popular battle cry ‘Slava Ukraini’, which translates to ‘glory to Ukraine’ and is met with the response ‘glory to the heroes’. Saturday morning the church chartered a bus bound for a rally at the Lincoln Memorial.

“Once you taste freedom, there is no going back. Ukrainians have tasted freedom and independence, so then we will die for our country,” Wojtowycz. “That to me is so powerful. We will do whatever it takes to keep our independence from being taken over by Russia.”

According to the Associated Press, Russia currently controls 18% of Ukrainian land, up from 8% at the start of the invasion while at least 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the conflict. Conservative estimates say around 6,000 Russian and 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have also died over the past year.

According to the United Nations, 8.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine, which had a population of about 43 million before the war in a land mass slightly smaller than Texas, while another 5.4 million people still inside the country have been displaced.