A man drove an empty U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River in South Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police and fire units responded to report of a vehicle in the water off of W. Peninsula Drive at about 12:30 p.m., but nobody was in the truck when they arrived.
Nobody was injured and the driver has not been identified, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Donny Moses. Police had not made any arrests as of 2:30 p.m., he said.
A tow truck was on the way, Moses added.
Dave Beecher and Linda Himes were sitting in their car near the water as it happened.
“He stopped next to us in the U-Haul, looked over at us, then all of a sudden out of nowhere he took off towards the water,” Beecher said.
After the truck hit the water, Beecher said, they watched the driver open his door, climb onto the roof of the truck, then jump off on land.
Latest Baltimore City
Beecher said that as the man walked away from the truck, he stopped next to his car."I love you guys," the man told them before walking away.