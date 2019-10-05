xml:space="preserve">
A man drove a U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police and fire units responded to a water rescue off of W. Peninsula Drive, but nobody was in the truck when they arrived.
A man drove a U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police and fire units responded to a water rescue off of W. Peninsula Drive, but nobody was in the truck when they arrived. (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)

A man drove an empty U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River in South Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police and fire units responded to report of a vehicle in the water off of W. Peninsula Drive at about 12:30 p.m., but nobody was in the truck when they arrived.

Advertisement

Nobody was injured and the driver has not been identified, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Donny Moses. Police had not made any arrests as of 2:30 p.m., he said.

A tow truck was on the way, Moses added.
A man drove a U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police and fire units responded to a water rescue off of W. Peninsula Drive, but nobody was in the truck when they arrived.
A man drove a U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police and fire units responded to a water rescue off of W. Peninsula Drive, but nobody was in the truck when they arrived. (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)

Dave Beecher and Linda Himes were sitting in their car near the water as it happened.

[More Maryland news] ‘Historic’ deal aims to keep Preakness in Baltimore; track owner, city reach agreement after 4 months of talks »

“He stopped next to us in the U-Haul, looked over at us, then all of a sudden out of nowhere he took off towards the water,” Beecher said.

After the truck hit the water, Beecher said, they watched the driver open his door, climb onto the roof of the truck, then jump off on land.

Latest Baltimore City

Beecher said that as the man walked away from the truck, he stopped next to his car."I love you guys," the man told them before walking away.

A man drove a U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police and fire units responded to a water rescue off of W. Peninsula Drive, but nobody was in the truck when they arrived. Generic City of Baltimore Fire Department art thumbnail.
A man drove a U-Haul truck into the Patapsco River Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police and fire units responded to a water rescue off of W. Peninsula Drive, but nobody was in the truck when they arrived. Generic City of Baltimore Fire Department art thumbnail. (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement