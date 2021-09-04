xml:space="preserve">
Three women injured, one in critical condition after fire in Reservoir Hill

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 03, 2021 8:18 PM

A Friday afternoon fire in a Reservoir Hill row home injured three women, one of whom is in critical condition, according to Baltimore fire officials.

The fire broke out around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitelock St., according to the fire department.

Arriving firefighters observed flames in front of the three-story building, said fire spokeswoman Blair Adams. Crews extinguished the blaze and rescued three adult women from inside the house and transported them to area hospitals.

One woman is in critical condition, the other is seriously injured and the third is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Adams said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s not clear the extent or manner of the women’s injuries.

Neighbors told fire crews the home was being used as an assisted-living facility, Adams said.

