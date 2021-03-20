Two dead in Baltimore after vacant rowhouse blaze, fire officials say

Two people were found dead in the aftermath of a vacant rowhouse fire in South Baltimore early Saturday morning, city fire officials said.
It’s unclear what prompted the blaze and whether the people, a male and a female, who appeared to be adults, died because of the fire, said Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark.
Firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Sergeant Street to find a heavy fire at a two-story rowhouse, officials said.
Flames were visible on both floors. A video shared on Twitter by the union representing Baltimore firefighters, the IAFF Local 734, showed fire raging from a second story window.
While Clark couldn’t say exactly how long it took for firefighters to battle back the blaze, he said “units managed to extinguish very quickly.”
Firefighters searched the house and found one person on the first floor and another in the basement, the department said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and it’ll be up to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine what led to their deaths.
In the meantime, Clark said, fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
No civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire, he said.