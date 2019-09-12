U.S. Secret Service, Capitol Police in Baltimore ahead of Trump’s visit Thursday

U.S. Secret Service and Capitol Police conducted security sweeps Thursday morning in an otherwise quiet Harbor East in preparation for President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the GOP House retreat at the Baltimore Waterfront Marriott.
Many employees of Legg Mason and the other companies in the high-end commercial district opted to work from home or planned to follow guidance to leave by 2 p.m. to avoid the anticipated traffic nightmare caused by a presidential motorcade headed through downtown for the retreat’s opening dinner Thursday.
The city Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect “heavy traffic volumes” downtown between 4 and 8:30 p.m. and leave work early, if possible.
“Motorists should avoid the downtown area South of Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King Blvd. to North Central Avenue,” the department’s traffic advisory said. “Temporary intersection closures may occur in the afternoon and early evening hours which will cause congestion and delays.”
While many of the usual employees steered clear, federal authorities could be seen walking with K-9 units along the parked cars on the street and other areas, performing security sweeps. A Maryland State Police helicopter passed overhead. Trump is delivering remarks at the opening dinner of the retreat, which scheduled to last through the weekend.
Jenny Greenberg Cook, who works at Creative Financial Staffing in the Legg Mason building near the hotel, said she arrived at work Thursday to find the parking garage nearly empty of the usual commuters’ cars.
“No one’s there,” she said.
Cook, 32, a Republican who grew up in Homeland and now lives in Glen Arm, said she is excited for the GOP president’s visit to the city, just weeks after he called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where “no human being would want to live.”
“He needs to come here,” she said. “He needs to show his face and address the issues in person. ... His presence says enough,” Cook said.
Her co-worker, Briana Heartzberg, 30, a Democrat who lives in Federal Hill, said she hopes Trump sees Harbor East and “sees the area is not a rat-infested dump.”
But she didn’t think he’d use his speech to Congressional Republicans to discuss the city’s struggles.
“I don’t think he’s going to focus at all on Baltimore,” she said.
Cook noted that the president’s comments weren’t focused on Harbor East, but on the poorer neighborhoods of the city where trash and rats are real problems.
She suggested that Trump should stop to see those areas while he is here in the city.
“I don’t think he’ll stop,” she said. “But I wouldn’t put it past him.”
Mark Hagerstrom, 66, a retired economist and Los Angeles Dodgers fan who lives in Washington, planned to watch his team play the Orioles at Camden Yards with a pair of friends Thursday evening.
They planned to move their car before the afternoon, as their hotel concierge suggested, to make sure they wouldn’t get stuck in the motorcade traffic.
“We get enough of this in D.C.,” he said. “No sense in waiting around for it.”