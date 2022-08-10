‘They are bullying us’: Port truck drivers protest long waits at Baltimore container terminal for third time

Trucker John Richardson-Allaire protests outside the Seagirt Marine Terminal Wednesday morning with other members of the Truckers Movement for Justice. The increase in container volumes has created many challenging obstacles for the trucking industry, especially owner operators and smaller trucking companies. One of the biggest complaints is not getting paid during the long waits to receive containers. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

A group of truck drivers camped outside the Port of Baltimore’s container terminal Wednesday morning to protest what they say are continued pickup delays, which are deliberately being ignored by port management to save money.

Fewer than a dozen protestors stood at 2500 Broening Highway on the southside sidewalk, holding signs and waving at trucks drivers to honk their horns as the vehicles moved in and out of the entrance to deliver and pick up shipments.

This is the third time since 2019 that the truckers are protesting the same issue. Protestors, most of whom own and operate their trucks, say they wait in their trucks for as long as eight hours to pick up one container of cargo and don’t get paid by the hour.

“I love my job. I got my own truck two years ago. I love what I do. I have a bunch of kids. I got a family I can provide for, but one thing about my job that I hate is coming here. I hate this place,” said John Richardson-Allaire, owner of Turnpike LLC. “We’re the only ones asked to work for free. It comes down to management.”

Truck drivers, particularly the independent drivers like Richardson-Allaire, are at the bottom of totem pole in the system when it comes to the cargo shipment industry, and there’s no place to file grievances with, protesters say.

Many of the protestors are contracted to move containers in and out of the port to customers. “We get paid by the box,” Richardson-Allaire said, so any delays eat into their bottom line, and they put the blame solely on port management.

Ports America Chesapeake, which manages Seagirt Marine Terminal under a 50-year, $1.3 billion deal inked in 2009 with the Maryland Port Administration, touts its numbers from ship to shore, said protestor and truck driver Kirt Elsey; but from shore to door — that’s another story.

“If that ship sits out in the water over a certain amount of time, they have to pay thousands of dollars to the ship,” but this doesn’t apply to truck drivers, Elsey said. “We’re getting screwed from the top all the way down to the bottom. If Ports America would hire more people to work the yards, we’d be in and out.”

Protestors say Ports America Chesapeake keeps the cargo ships moving, but the truckers are left out to dry.

“All I want is to get in and out. That’s all I want and have us being serviced properly,” Elsey said. “They’re deliberately doing it to save money. We used to be able to turn boxes in the yards.”

Massive new ships transiting the expanded Panama Canal have brought record numbers of containers to Seagirt Marine Terminal, which has also rebounded since a drop early in the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland Port Administration spokesman Richard Scher on Wednesday directed a request for comments on the trucker protest to a Tuesday department news release.

The release says the East Coast has been experiencing a significant shift in vessel calls and volumes over the past several months.

“This increase in volume has put pressure on all aspects of our supply chain, workforces, and region, leading to significant increases in dwell times, import and empty container volumes, and equipment shortages. The Port of Baltimore has benefited from this shift in cargo with additional volumes, services, and new rail business,” the release says. “During this time, Ports America Chesapeake and the Maryland Port Administration remain focused on accommodating current and future cargo demands at Seagirt Marine Terminal.”

Bayard Hogans, vice president of Ports America Chesapeake, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Protestors held signs that read, “All hours worked. All hours paid.” They plan to protest all day Wednesday and Thursday. Many of the trucks honked in support of protestors but moved in and out of the port quickly Wednesday morning. Protesters lamented that they’ve “never seen this many trucks go in and out of this port so fast ever.”

Seagirt Marine Terminal is Ports America Chesapeake playground, the protesters said, so the truck drivers have to play by management’s rules; otherwise, they can get banned, sometimes without being offered a reason, protesters said.

“They’ve got all the power. There’s nothing you can do. We’ve got no one to file grievances with,” Richardson-Allaire said. “They are bullying us, and there’s nothing we can do.”