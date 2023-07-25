Advertisement
Baltimore City

Three injured Monday evening in East Baltimore shooting, police say

Baltimore Sun

Three men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening after being shot, according to Baltimore Police.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched after 7 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Dean Street, which divides the East Baltimore neighborhoods of Orangeville and Ellwood Park/Monument.

Police found the three men, ages 22, 20, and 25, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and legs. They were taken to a hospital.

Those with information are asked to contact Baltimore Police Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

