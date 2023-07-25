Three injured Monday evening in East Baltimore shooting, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Three men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening after being shot, according to Baltimore Police.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched after 7 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Dean Street, which divides the East Baltimore neighborhoods of Orangeville and Ellwood Park/Monument.

Advertisement

Police found the three men, ages 22, 20, and 25, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and legs. They were taken to a hospital.

Those with information are asked to contact Baltimore Police Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.