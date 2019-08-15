As Baltimore welcomes Trump-inspired trash collectors, residents seek lasting solutions

Thomas said the $25 or $50 stipends is helping to spur youths to act, but also to feel more ownership of their community. The problem, he worries, is that the years of dumping and neglect has affected the way residents feel about their own neighborhoods. If residents visit Towson or Glen Burnie, they would never litter, he said, but in Pen Lucy or other parts of the city, they don’t think twice about doing it. He hopes to change that.