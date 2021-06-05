Trash can catches fire at Camden Yards. Baltimore firefighter’s union jokes Orioles win streak to blame.

A trash can just outside of the Orioles fan shop at Camden Yards caught fire Saturday morning, leaving Baltimore officials to wonder whether the team got too hot ahead of its afternoon home game against the Cleveland Indians.
With the Orioles on a three-game winning streak, and the small fire quickly quelled, the union representing Baltimore firefighters made light of the moment during a mostly down year for the Baltimore ball club.
“The cause may or may not be the @Orioles 3 game winning streak, we are not sure yet,” the IAFF Local 734 said in a tweet.
Jokes aside, anything could’ve caused the trash can fire, perhaps a discarded cigarette, said Blair Adams, spokeswoman for the Baltimore Fire Department.
“At this point, it’s unclear what it was,” she said.
Someone in the Orioles facility or on the Camden Yards campus called in the fire around 9 a.m., Adams said.
Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering trash can, she said. Crews extinguished whatever fire was there and left the scene in less than 30 minutes.
“The good thing is it was early this morning,” Adams said. “There was no game going on and no threat to the Orioles fans.”
The Orioles game against the Indians is slated to begin at 4:05 p.m. Following the Orioles’ 3-1 win over the Indians Friday night, Saturday’s matchup pits Baltimore’s lefty John Means against the Cleveland’s right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale.
Hopefully the firefighters union didn’t jinx the home team.