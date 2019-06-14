Baltimore Department of Transportation employee was driving for rideshare during work hours, report finds

A Baltimore Department of Transportation manager has been fired for allegedly driving for a ridesharing service during normal work hours, according to an investigation summary published Friday by the Office of the Inspector General.

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming investigated the DOT manager after receiving a report that “the manager frequently arrived late for work, while reporting normal work hours on his time sheet,” in addition to the ridesharing allegations.

While the DOT manager denied driving for the ridesharing service, the OIG investigation uncovered four days in which the employee drove for the service while reporting normal work hours, according to the OIG investigation summary.

The city employee was also investigated by the OIG for submitting “questionable compensatory time slips” on 12 occasions, including days when he “did not work compensatory time and/or inflated the hours worked when he did,” according to the investigation summary.

“The OIG investigation found the manager operated with little to no oversight, which enable him to submit the questionable compensatory time,” Cumming wrote in the summary.

This is the second investigation this month by the OIG that resulted in the firing of DOT employees.