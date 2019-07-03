FBI: West Baltimore gang member arrested in Dominican Republic, will be charged with racketeering

The FBI announced Wednesday that a member of the West Baltimore gang “Trained to Go” has been arrested in the Dominican Republic and will face conspiracy to commit racketeering and drug charges.

In a news release, the bureau wrote that Roger Taylor, 28, of Baltimore, was located in Veron, Dominican Republic, and is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Miami on Monday.

Taylor — also known as “Milk” — is being charged for his alleged role in the “Trained to Go” gang and was one of 12 members federally indicted June 30, 2017, with participating in the gang.

At the time, the Department of Justice said Taylor and others ran “a criminal organization” in the Sandtown neighborhood.

According to the federal indictment, “on or about July 7, 2015,” Taylor paid the gang’s former leader, Montana Barronette, to murder another man and helped the gang sell drugs in Sandtown from 2010 to 2017.

However, while others were arrested, authorities could not locate Taylor for nearly two years.

Barronette was sentenced to life in prison in February after he and seven other “Trained to Go” members were convicted of racketeering conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say the gang was responsible for nine murders and sold at least 1,000 grams of heroin around the West Baltimore neighborhood.

Taylor will face charges of conspiracy to participate in racketeering and conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana. He also faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

