Train and tractor-trailer collide Monday afternoon in Bayview in Southeast Baltimore

A damaged tractor-trailer is prepared to be removed from the 6500 block of Eastern Avenue after it was hit by a train. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

A train crashed into a tractor-trailer at about 12:40 p.m. Monday near Eastern Avenue and Kane Street, Baltimore Police said.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries reported.

Advertisement

Canton Railroad Company President and CEO John Magness said the train, a locomotive carrying four rail cars, was headed back to the company’s rail yard Monday afternoon, traveling at about 8 mph in Bayview adjacent to the Pulaski Industrial Area in Southeast Baltimore.

Just as the train was crossing Eastern Avenue, the truck’s driver ignored the crossing’s flashing lights and continued driving, Magness said.

Advertisement

“The truck tried to beat the crossing and didn’t make it,” Magness said. “It made a lot of noise but fortunately nobody was hurt. We eventually got everything cleaned up and everybody was back in business.”

The train was back in the rail yard by 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Canton Railroad Company operates 17 miles of track in the area, between the Port of Baltimore and Eastern Boulevard. Magness said crashes are rare, since the freight trains usually travel at 10 mph or slower.