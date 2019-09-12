Advertisement

Here are the areas drivers should avoid in Baltimore during Trump’s visit

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 12, 2019 | 11:06 AM

Heavy volumes of traffic are expected in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon as President Donald Trump and members of U.S. Congress are expected to arrive for a multi-day retreat at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel in Harbor East.

[Need To Know] Weeks after blasting Baltimore as rodent-infested, Trump to pay a visit to Charm City »

The traffic is expected to begin around 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 8:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Department of Transportation. Motorists are cautioned to avoid the downtown area south of Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Central Avenue.

Advertisement

Temporary intersection closures may occur in the afternoon and early evening hours which will cause congestion and delays, according to a department statement.

Commuters are encouraged Thursday to use alternative modes of transportation — including MDOT MTA buses, Light RailLink, the Metro SubwayLink and the Charm City Circulator — especially baseball fans who are attending the Orioles game at Camden Yards.

Throughout the afternoon, Transportation Enforcement Officers will be deployed to help facilitate the movement of traffic, according to the statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement