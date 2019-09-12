Here are the areas drivers should avoid in Baltimore during Trump’s visit

Heavy volumes of traffic are expected in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon as President Donald Trump and members of U.S. Congress are expected to arrive for a multi-day retreat at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel in Harbor East.
The traffic is expected to begin around 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 8:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Department of Transportation. Motorists are cautioned to avoid the downtown area south of Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Central Avenue.
Temporary intersection closures may occur in the afternoon and early evening hours which will cause congestion and delays, according to a department statement.
Commuters are encouraged Thursday to use alternative modes of transportation — including MDOT MTA buses, Light RailLink, the Metro SubwayLink and the Charm City Circulator — especially baseball fans who are attending the Orioles game at Camden Yards.
Throughout the afternoon, Transportation Enforcement Officers will be deployed to help facilitate the movement of traffic, according to the statement.