The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced Friday plans to add new automated speed, red light and commercial vehicle height monitoring cameras across the city.
The speed cameras, which operate in Baltimore City school zones, detect and cite vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by 12 mph or more. The fine for violations is $40.
The speed cameras are scheduled to be installed Oct. 15 in the following areas:
- 3000 to 3700 blocks of Garrison Blvd.
- 2400 to 2800 blocks of N. Dukeland St.
- 2700 to 3400 blocks of W. North Ave.,
- 2500 to 3300 blocks of Federal Street,
- 4000 to 5100 blocks of the Alameda
- 400 to 1000 blocks of East Preston St.
- 2800 to 3200 blocks of Loch Raven Blvd.
The red light camera monitoring system takes photos before a vehicle enters an intersection and while it is traveling through a red light signal. The fine for violations is $75.
The red light cameras are scheduled to be installed Nov. 30 at
- Martin Luther King Boulevard in both directions at Pennsylvania Avenue
- Fallsway southbound at Madison Avenue
- North Calvert Street northbound at East 25th Street
- Guildford Avenue at Centre Street
- Northern Parkway in both directions at York Road
- Easter Avenue in both directions at Kane Street
- Harford Road in both directions at Echodale Avenue
- Wilkens Avenue in both directions at Brunswick Street
- Monument Street eastbound at Haven Street
- Perring Parkway in both directions at Woodbourne Avenue
- York Road in both directions at Woodbourne Avenue.
The commercial vehicle height monitoring system can detect trucks and take photos and video to capture the registration of the cab. A camera is schedule to be installed Oct. 15 in the 3000 block of E. Preston St. The fine for violation begins at $125.