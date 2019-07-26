Tips for getting to the Billy Joel concert, Ravens practice or boxing match in Baltimore this weekend

Billy Joel fans, Ravens fans and even boxing fans will converge on Baltimore this weekend for a busy few days of major events. But if Baltimore’s now-infamous sinkhole has any say in the matter, they’re unlikely to make it on time.
Since the sinkhole swallowed part of a light rail station earlier this month, it’s snarled traffic in downtown Baltimore, and closed a significant portion of the light rail line — from North Avenue to Camden Yards.
Even though the city is reopening several lanes on Pratt and Howard streets that were affected by sinkhole closures through the weekend, the drive still promises to be trying.
Here are our tips for how you can battle the sinkhole — and the crowds — and win.
For those with a step goal
If you have to drive, using a parking garage farther from your venue is likely the safest bet.
Parking apps like Spot Hero, Parking Panda and ParkMe provide maps filled with options. On many apps, customers can reserve a spot ahead of time in their garage of choice and see how many spots are available at any given time.
Garage options include:
>> 30 Light St.
$10 if you enter after 5 p.m., reservations available
>> 222 N Charles St.
$6 if you enter after 5 p.m., reservations available
Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation issued a traffic update Thursday, warning that heavy traffic volumes are expected downtown from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Officials warn against “blocking the box,” asking that drivers wait to enter an intersection until they’re sure they can make it all the way through.
For the adventurous spirit
Consider grabbing lunch in Fells Point or Locust Point before your event and parking your car nearby. And that’s where the fun comes in: You can take Baltimore’s water taxi to the Inner Harbor and walk to Camden Yards, Royal Farms Arena or M&T Bank Stadium.
For the young at heart
Whether you’re heading from your home in downtown Baltimore, a parking garage or the Inner Harbor, riding one of the city’s dockless scooters makes for a fun, and hopefully painless, ride to your event.
For the creature of habit
Even though the light rail stops between North Avenue and Camden Yards will be closed for the foreseeable future, the city is offering shuttle bus service between the two stations, with transit ambassadors on hand to help confused travelers.