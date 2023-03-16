Man shot while towing car in Northwest Baltimore Thursday; another found dead in separate shooting

A man was shot while attempting to tow a car Thursday morning Baltimore Police say.

According to preliminary investigation by Baltimore Police, the 36-year-old was shot in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood around 8 a.m., and officers and paramedics met him about half a mile away at the Liberty Heights Fire Station in the Forest Park neighborhood. Medics transported the victim to a hospital to treat his non-fatal gunshot wound.

In a separate incident in the Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore, police responded to a call at the 600 block of North Arlington Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. There, they found a man lying dead in the street from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.