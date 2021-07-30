Tornado in Columbia damaged BJ’s Wholesale Club store

An EF-0 tornado with wind gusts of up to 70 mph touched down in Columbia late Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Damages were limited to a quarter-mile path, according to NWS. The tornado passed over the Snowden Square shopping mall, leading to part of the facade at BJ’s Wholesale Club to collapse.
While the store was evacuated and closed on Thursday evening, there were no structural damages in the building. The store was open for business Friday morning.
The tornado also snapped two ornamental trees at their base, and blew trash, debris and shopping carts near the tire center.