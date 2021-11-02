Too Good To Go, food pick-up app focused on reducing waste, launches in Baltimore

Too Good To Go, an app that allows people to purchase food that might otherwise go uneaten from restaurants, bakeries and cafes at a discounted price, launched in Baltimore Monday, the company said.
On the app, users pay a small fee — often $5 or less — to pick up a “surprise bag” from participating restaurants during a specific window. Inside, they might find pastries, slices of pizza, fruit — it depends on the day, and on the location.
So far, the app, which is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play, includes Pitango Bakery & Cafe, Ice Queens, Cocina Luchadoras, Joe Squared, Red Emma’s, The Land of Kush and several others.
“We are so excited to launch in an iconic U.S. city with such a dynamic culinary scene,” said Lucie Basch, Too Good To Go co-founder, in a news release. “We already have an incredible group of partners on board, and we hope the people of Baltimore will join us in fighting food waste, one delicious bite at a time.”
The concept, which launched in September 2020, was meant to reduce the impact of organic waste, which produces large amounts of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — as it decomposes in landfills. The app is available in about a dozen other U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and Chicago, and several cities abroad — namely Paris, London, Madrid, Toronto and Amsterdam.