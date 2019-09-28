Baltimore police officer rushes toddler to hospital with gunshot wound Friday night

A Baltimore police sergeant rushed a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to a hospital Friday night, according to police.
A motorist on the 700 block of Patapsco Ave. in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood flagged the sergeant down at about 9:50 p.m., police said. The parents of the boy were in distress, according to the police.
Responding officers secured the parents’ vehicle as a potential crime scene and Southern District shooting detectives began gathering information from the parents, who are not cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Investigators obtained a search and seizure warrant for the family’s home nearby, in the 800 block of Clintwood Court. No weapon has been found, police said, but detectives discovered evidence that a shooting had occurred inside of the residence and believe that it was accidental.
Child Protective Services is aware of the incident and investigators will consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.