Baltimore’s former Tiki Barge springs a leak

A flat boat that formerly housed the Tiki Barge bar and pool was in danger of sinking into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday morning, officials said.
Baltimore Fire Department crews went to check on the Tiki Barge, which is docked at the Harborview Marina, just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a boat was sinking, said Blair Adams, a department spokeswoman. They found a hole in the barge that was causing it to take on water, and began pumping out water until a private contractor arrived to take over.
The Tiki Barge opened in 2010 as a floating party destination, quickly becoming popular and just as quickly drawing complaints from neighbors.
It failed to open this summer, and it wasn’t clear who owned or operated the bar. The barge was listed for sale earlier this year.