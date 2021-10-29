xml:space="preserve">
36-year-old man killed in shooting Thursday night in Madison Park neighborhood in Baltimore, police say

Billy Jean Louis
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 28, 2021 10:35 PM

A 36-year-old man who was shot Thursday night in the 400 block of Wilson St. later died at an area hospital, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Central District patrol officers heard discharging of firearms while on routine patrol in the Madison Park neighborhood about 7:49 p.m., according to the release. Police found the man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, the department also said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

In addition, a 37-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Ave. in the Oliver neighborhood Thursday night, police said in the same release.

Eastern District patrol officers responded to a call about a shooting at about 7:37 p.m. The man, who suffered from a gunshot wound, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the release said.

People with information are encouraged to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

