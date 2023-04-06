Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning

Baltimore County and the city are both under a severe thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued at 2:55 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 10 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch also applies to Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

The NWS defines a thunderstorm as severe when it produces hail that’s 1 inch or larger in diameter or winds that exceed 58 mph.