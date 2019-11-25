Ulysses Johnson had carried more than a dozen large bins full of donated clothes out of the back of a U-Haul truck in West Baltimore on Sunday afternoon when a passerby approached with a warning.
It would be naive, the man told him, to think some of the people visiting the annual Thanksgiving food-and-clothing giveaway on Pennsylvania Avenue wouldn’t just take bags of clothes around the corner to sell at a profit.
“I’m not trippin’," Johnson responded. “At least they aren’t going to rob somebody to get a couple dollars. Maybe I’ve just lowered the crime rate for the night.”
Plus, he pointed out, as people looked through the donated clothes: “People really need this stuff.”
The 36-year-old from Radnor-Winston in North Baltimore knows better than most how much of a difference a couple of dollars can make. He was shot in the hand over change in his wallet in a 2010 robbery that left him feeling depressed, disabled and, eventually, driven to help those less fortunate.
“Sometimes it takes tragic things to see things differently," Johnson said.
On Nov. 3, 2010, Johnson was sitting on his friend’s porch at the corner of Ready and Winston avenues when he was approached by a teenager on a bicycle, he recalled.
By the time Johnson heard the bike fall to the ground and looked up, he was staring at the end of a shotgun barrel.
“Kick it out,” the teenager said, demanding Johnson’s money.
In a split-second decision, Johnson said, he grabbed the gun. But before he knew it, the man pulled the trigger and fled. The blast left a large hole in Johnson’s left hand and pellets in his calf.
“I could see through my hand,” Johnson said.
At first, Johnson wanted revenge. He would play out scenarios in his head. But as time passed in the hospital bed, he realized he had known a lot of people who died of gun violence ― but not many who survived.
Four of Johnson’s childhood best friends were shot and killed in the city, he said. A fifth was stabbed to death.
“Thinking about all my friends who got shot and died,” Johnson said, “I just can’t take anything for granted.”
Two years after surviving the shooting, Johnson founded Positivity Builds Generations, a small charity for Baltimore’s Penn-North community and others.
On Sunday, he joined Shelby Owens, another volunteer who has served hot meals in the neighborhood for every holiday since 2008, to make sure neighbors were warm and well fed.
Lauretta Fooks moved through the buffet line with daughters Miracle, 6, and Trinity, 5, as volunteers filled their containers with turkey, corn, mashed potatoes and stuffing.
“This is wonderful,” Fooks said. “It’s a blessing.”
Johnson’s dedication to the community sets him apart from other shooting victims, said Dr. Ryan Katz, the surgeon who treated Johnson at MedStar Health’s Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore.
“Most people will recover and get back to work,” Katz said. “There’s only a few people who recover and in that same community where he [was injured], he’s devoting himself to making them better.”
Last year, there were over 800 nonfatal shootings in the city, according to Open Baltimore, the city’s online records database. In 2018, the Curtis National Hand Center treated over 30 victims shot in the hand or arm area, according to Medstar Health spokeswoman Carrie Wells.
In Johnson’s case, the bullet had ripped through tissue, bone, veins and nerves. The first challenge was on Katz to put everything back together. The second was for Johnson to persevere.
“We were able to get his wounds to heal,” Katz said. “But if he’s not into using his hand, that’s a life-altering disability.”
Hand injuries can cause impairment not only in function but also in self-expression and identity, Katz said.
“Hands, like faces, are highly visible, unique to the individual and used to communicate with others,” Katz continued. “Devastating hand injuries ... can be the source of significant social and emotional distress.”
When Johnson was first admitted to Medstar for hand surgery, he described reality as “a bad dream that just kept going on."
“I felt disabled,” Johnson said, “I kept questioning, ‘Why did this happen to me?’ I just walked outside and almost lost my life.”
Over three years, Johnson completed a dozen surgeries. He lost his pinky and needed leg tissue sewed onto the side of his hand to cover the hole.
According to Katz, emotional recovery also is crucial to overall healing.
When Johnson would come for his checkups, he seldom spoke or smiled.
“I didn’t want to be around anyone," he said. “I was depressed."
And angry. He sometimes dreamt about revenge.
A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced in 2011 to 18 years in prison.
“I used to dream about it sometimes,” Johnson said. “I’d play it in my head.”
But with his dead childhood friends in mind, he decided instead to make the most of the rest of his life.
“I was shot but not dead. I’m just thankful I’m still here.”
“I was shot but not dead,” Johnson said. “I’m just thankful I’m still here."
In 2012, Johnson drove along Pennsylvania Avenue heading to a checkup and was heartbroken by poverty on the streets, he said.
He reached out to his friends and posted on social media, asking people to search their closets for anything they didn’t need. He drove around the city, picking up clothes and other items.
Johnson had never participated in a clothing drive before. But he has kept it going every Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, for seven years.
His hand continues to cramp at least once a day, and sometimes the pellets in his leg move, causing pain. It’s still difficult for him to grip his hand or do pushups.
But he forgave the person who shot him and altered his life forever.
"He probably didn’t know a single moment could change his life,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know.”
Nine years ago, Johnson couldn’t look at his hand without getting upset or angry. Today, Johnson says, “I’m not mad at how it looks,” he said. "It’s just part of my story now.
Latest Baltimore City
“It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come.“