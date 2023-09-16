Two teenagers wounded in southwest Baltimore double shooting Friday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Authorities said that two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting on Friday night in southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Police responded to a call about a shooting around 8 p.m. in the unit block of South Schroeder Street, according to department spokesperson Freddie Talbert.

There, two teenagers, a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were found suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. Paramedics took them both to area hospitals to treat their injuries.

Detectives from the Southwest District responded and are now in control of the investigation, and ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.