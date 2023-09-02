Teens injured in separate shootings early Saturday morning in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A pair of teens were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore early Saturday.

A 19-year-old was shot in Northwest Baltimore’s Liberty Square neighborhood.

Officers responded around 1:57 a.m. to the 2800 block of Liberty Height Avenue and located the victim with gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2455.

At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to a hospital where another 19-year-old walked in with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said the location of this shooting has not been determined.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2411.