15-year-old treated for gunshot wound after North Baltimore shooting late Saturday

Baltimore Police officers from the Northeast District went late Saturday night to a local hospital, where a 15-year-old boy was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The teen had been shot in the shoulder, according to Baltimore Police. He was found in the 1600 block of Argonne Drive in North Baltimore’s Hillen neighborhood and was driven to the hospital, according to the preliminary investigation.

Police had no update on his condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2444 or utilize the anonymous Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.