Baltimore teen to be sentenced in fatal shooting of bat-wielding man in encounter with squeegee workers

A 16-year-old is set to be sentenced Monday in the fatal shooting of a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat in downtown Baltimore in the summer of 2022.

Following a three-day trial in July, a jury found the teen guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old engineer from Hampden in North Baltimore. The jury also convicted the teen of using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 35 years in prison.

But after two days of intense deliberation, the jury decided to acquit the teen of first- and second-degree murder, finding that his actions were somewhat justified by self-defense or the defense of others. Had the teen — who was 14 when he shot Reynolds and turned 15 the next day — been charged only with the crimes he was convicted of, his case never would have made it to adult court.

The Baltimore Sun is not naming the teen because he is a minor.

His lawyers argue he should be sentenced to the Department of Juvenile Services, whose custody over a person ends when they turn 21. They say it would be better for the teen and the public if he is committed to the agency because it has programs that can help make him a productive adult.

“A very important question in all of this is how will public safety be best served by the disposition handed down by this court?” attorney Warren Brown wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Does retribution and punishment trump public safety? Do we surrender to the thoughts of people who say, ‘Send him off to prison’ without even a clue of the conditions in the many institutions?”

The teen “is not beyond help and redemption,” Brown said.

The defense sentencing memorandum cited several recommendations outlined by a psychologist with juvenile services who evaluated the teen ahead of a court hearing to determine whether he’d be tried in adult or juvenile court. The psychologist suggested the teen undergo individual counseling, have a medication assessment and continue his education.

In the report, the department identified its Victor Cullen Center for youth in Western Maryland and a residential facility in Pennsylvania, with which juvenile services contracts, as places the teen could receive the treatment recommended by the psychologist.

Circuit Judge Charles Dorsey, who last November ordered the teen tried as an adult, said he believed the teen was not amenable to treatment “because of his lack of willingness,” according to a filing Friday by Reynolds’ family’s attorney, Thiru Vignarajah. The hearing concerning where the teen would stand trial was closed to the public, but Reynolds’ family was allowed to attend, along with Vignarajah.

“There is no evidence of him being teachable,” Dorsey said in court, according to Vignarajah’s filing.

Baltimore Police impound a vehicle at the Inner Harbor after the fatal shooting of the driver, Timothy Reynolds, by a teen squeegee worker in 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

It’s unclear whether prosecutors will ask for the maximum sentence to be imposed in the teen’s case.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer, who presided over the highly publicized trial, will sentence the teen.

Reynolds’ relatives called attention Friday to a pair of rap songs purportedly made by the teen. Rapidly paced, heavily produced and expletive-laden, the songs refer to shootings and carrying guns. Reynolds’ family said through their attorney that they believe certain lyrics referred to their loved one’s killing.

Brown said he doubted his client could’ve made the songs while incarcerated. Even if the teen did, Brown said, the lyrics could be made up.

Reynolds’ deadly encounter with squeegee workers happened in the afternoon of July 7, 2022, at the bustling intersection of East Conway and Light streets.

Surveillance footage played at trial showed window washers ducking in and out of traffic looking for customers long before Reynolds pulled up to the stoplight in a Volkswagen SUV. Shortly after he arrived, a squeegee worker walked away and the teen defendant leaned against Reynolds’ car. As Reynolds drove away when the light turned green, the teen, who was wearing a pink shirt, ran to grab a crossbody bag sitting on the curb.

Reynolds drove through the intersection, parked, retrieved a metal bat from his car and walked across approximately 10 lanes of traffic to confront the teens. It was around that time that a motorist’s dashboard camera began capturing the encounter. It transpired rapidly.

After back-and-forth aggressions, Reynolds swung the bat in the direction of a squeegee worker. Almost simultaneously, another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when the teen shot Reynolds five times.

Bullets pierced Reynolds’ face, neck and back. The husband and father of three died at a hospital.

At trial, prosecutors argued that the teen was guilty of premeditated murder because he grabbed the crossbody bag — which police later found with a handgun in it — and pulled a mask over his face before shooting Reynolds. The defense countered that the shooter opened fire only in defense of an “unprovoked attack” from a grown man armed with a grudge against squeegee workers and armed with a bat.

The shooting drew national attention to Baltimore and ignited a long-standing debate in the city over what officials should do about squeegee workers, the mostly young, Black men who wash windshields for quick cash. As Brown put it in his sentencing memorandum, the case ”presented the convergence of race, class, politics, and public safety.” The teen is Black, while Reynolds was white.

“The squeegee kids were a source of annoyance and fright in many quarters of the greater Baltimore Metropolitan area,” Brown wrote. “When [the teen] was arrested and charged, he became the tip of the spear concerning to so many.”