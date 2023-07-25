Jury in Baltimore teen squeegee worker murder trial asks for definition of ‘mistrial’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The jury in the trial of the teenager accused of gunning down a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat last July indicated Tuesday afternoon that it is struggling to reach a consensus.

At around 1:50 p.m., the jury sent a note to the judge presiding over the teen’s trial, asking for “handwritten instructions as to what a mistrial is” so that jurors could understand the implications of not reaching a unanimous verdict. The note came after only about six hours of deliberation.

The jury instruction, known as an "Allen charge," reminds jurors that their verdict must be unanimous but tells them not to "hesitate to reexamine your own views."

“I’m going to ask you to keep working,” Schiffer told the jury, before sending them back to deliberate.

Jury deliberation began Monday afternoon after about three days of testimony and argument in the case of the teen, who is charged with murder and firearms offenses in the killing of Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old engineer from Hampden, at the intersection of East Conway and Light streets on July 7, 2022.

The prosecution argued that the teen was guilty of premeditated murder because he grabbed a cross body bag — which police later found with a handgun in it — in anticipation of an altercation with Reynolds and pulled a mask over his face before he opened fire. The person with the gun shot Reynolds five times, striking him in the face, neck and back.

Lawyers for the teenager, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, said the state did not present enough evidence to prove he was the shooter. They also argued that whoever shot Reynolds did so in defense of themselves or other squeegee workers, who they said faced an unprovoked attack from a grown man armed with a metal bat.

The Baltimore Sun is not naming the teen because he is a minor.

If the jury finds the teen was the shooter, but his actions were completely justified by self-defense, they are required by law to find him not guilty of murder. If they find that his claims of self-defense only mitigate the teen’s actions, they must find him not guilty of first-degree murder, and consider the lesser offenses of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the punishment for second-degree murder and manslaughter cap out at 40 years and 10 years, respectively. Any conviction other than the top count, premeditated murder, would allow the teen’s lawyers to argue for his case to be transferred to juvenile court for sentencing.

In closing arguments, the prosecutor and defense attorneys described video in the case as the most important evidence. Arguing to different effects what the footage showed, the prosecution said footage corroborated their theory of the case, while the defense said it was grainy and unhelpful as to the shooter’s identity.

Closed-circuit TV cameras captured Reynolds’ car pulling up to the busy intersection, where squeegee workers darted in and out of traffic to wash windshields for quick cash, and driving away when the light turned green. After an initial interaction with Reynolds, a teen in a pink shirt runs to grab a cross-body bag that was sitting on the curb.

A commuter’s dashboard camera picked up after Reynolds crossed about 10 lanes of traffic on Light Street. He was holding a baseball bat and walking away.

Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds, who turned toward them, the video showed. As he charged, the bat raised over his head, they backed up. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker. Another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when another person shot Reynolds five times.

This article may be updated.