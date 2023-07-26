Jury in Baltimore teen squeegee worker murder trial to continue deliberating Thursday after a sick juror misses court

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A sick juror with “flu-like” symptoms didn’t arrive at court Wednesday, extending deliberations another day in the murder trial of the teen accused of fatally shooting a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat last July.

Jurors were sent home and told to return Thursday morning. Deliberations in the high-profile case began Monday afternoon, continuing throughout the day Tuesday and did not begin Wednesday because of the missing juror. The delay adds another hurdle to a difficult process, as jurors indicated Tuesday afternoon they were struggling to reach a consensus and asked the judge for written instructions about the implications of a mistrial.

Deliberations followed about three days of testimony and argument in the trial, which featured racial, socioeconomic and political undertones.

The teen was charged with murder and firearms offenses in the killing of Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old engineer from Hampden, at the intersection of East Conway and Light streets on July 7, 2022. The Baltimore Sun is not naming him because he is a minor.

The prosecution argued that the teen was guilty of premeditated murder because he grabbed a cross-body bag — which police later found with a handgun in it — in anticipation of an altercation with Reynolds and pulled a mask over his face before he opened fire. The person with the gun shot Reynolds five times, striking him in the face, neck and back.

Lawyers for the teenager, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, said the state did not present enough evidence to prove he was the shooter. They also argued that whoever shot Reynolds did so in defense of themselves or other squeegee workers, who they said faced an unprovoked attack from a grown man armed with a metal bat.

Attorneys on both sides said the best evidence in the case was video of the deadly encounter.

Closed-circuit TV cameras captured Reynolds’ car pulling up to the busy intersection, where squeegee workers darted in and out of traffic to wash windshields for quick cash, and driving away when the light turned green. After an initial interaction with Reynolds, a teen in a pink shirt runs to grab a cross-body bag that was sitting on the curb.

A motorist’s dashboard camera picked up after Reynolds crossed about 10 lanes of traffic on Light Street. He was holding a baseball bat and walking away.

Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds, who turned toward them, the video showed. As he charged, the bat raised over his head, they backed up. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker. Another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when another person shot Reynolds five times.

Two people who witnessed the shooting testified at trial, but neither could identify the shooter. In court, prosecutors relied on an officer who had regular encounters with the teen and other squeegee workers to identify him as the person who shot Reynolds based on the video.

DNA analysis excluded the teen as a potential source of genetic matter found on the strap of the cross body bag police later found to have the gun in it, a Baltimore police DNA expert testified. Detectives described the bag as a “community” bag, saying several squeegee workers shared it.

A police firearms examiner testified that the shell casings recovered at the scene were “consistent” with having been fired by the handgun investigators found in the bag.

This article will be updated.