Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 19-year-old man was shot in Northwest Baltimore’s Concerned Citizens of Forest Park neighborhood Sunday night.

The victim walked into a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore Police said.

Advertisement

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2466.