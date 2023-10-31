16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting Monday, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 16-year-old was fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore on Monday, according to Baltimore Police.

He was shot by an unidentified suspect in the 4600 block of Bowleys Lane.

The victim was then driven to the 2500 block of Orleans Street in McElderry Park, where he was found by police late Monday night. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash. However, the victim was not struck by a vehicle.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.