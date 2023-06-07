Teen in critical condition after water rescue at Roosevelt Park pool, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A teen was hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued Wednesday afternoon from the pool at Roosevelt Park in Hampden, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers and fire units responded to the pool in North Baltimore at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Detective Vernon Davis said.

The teen, who is about 16 years old, was retrieved from the water and taken to a hospital, according to police. He is listed in critical condition, Davis said Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.