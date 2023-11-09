Teacher, two students injured in knife fight at Baltimore Academy for College and Career Exploration

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A teacher and two students at a Baltimore middle and high school in Hampden were injured in a knife fight Thursday morning, sending the school into lockdown.

A student at Academy for College and Career Exploration brought a knife to school and got into a fight with at least three other students, said Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Public Schools. The student accidentally cut herself, Christian said.

A teacher who intervened in the fight was minorly injured but it’s unclear if the injuries are from the knife. A second student was cut above her eye. The school was placed on lockdown for an hour.

School police officers are still investigating the incident, Christian said.