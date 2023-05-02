Baltimore Police want new Tasers at a $5 million price tag over four years

Baltimore Police are requesting new Tasers for the department’s officers at a cost of roughly $5 million over four years.

The requested contract with Axon Enterprise Inc., an Arizona-based company, will be considered by the city’s Board of Estimates on Wednesday. It’s on the board’s non-routine agenda, meaning it will likely be discussed prior to a vote.

The expenditure would cover 1,200 Tasers for the agency, which has a troubled history with the technology that appears to have improved under the city’s 2017 consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. A use of force analysis over several years found that Baltimore Police’s overall use of Tasers declined from 2018 to 2021.

Tasers have drawn scrutiny on the national stage in recent years, particularly after the 2021 fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota by an officer who allegedly confused her firearm for a Taser. Police use of the weapon, according to a USA TODAY investigation published later that year, has resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries nationwide in the prior decade. The report found “sloppy” use of the weapon could stem from poor law enforcement training.

But Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an emailed statement that the agency spent more than two years developing new policy and training officers on the proper use of the Axon Taser — and that the monitoring team overseeing implementation of the consent decree has assessed the department’s use of Tasers as in “initial compliance” with requirements of the consent decree.

The contract going before the board, Eldridge said, would continue the Taser program envisioned when the consent decree was put in place. It requires officers who carry a firearm to carry a less-lethal weapon they are certified and trained to use, and that officers deploy Tasers only when there are grounds for an arrest or detention and force is necessary to protect from “immediate physical harm,” among other requirements.

Baltimore Police’s proposed contract with Axon did not go through a competitive bidding process, which police say was the best move because the department has already been trained on this company’s Taser and the current equipment is reaching the end of its five-year service life.

The Board of Estimates agenda for the May 3 meeting lists two contracts totaling $10 million, but a spokesman for the Comptroller’s Office said that amount was an error by the Bureau of Procurement that will be corrected to $5,076,000 in the Wednesday meeting.

The city’s relationship with Axon dates back to when the company still went by Taser International and it was officials’ selection in 2016 to outfit the department’s thousands of police officers with bodyworn cameras.

Eldridge said Tuesday that Axon today supplies the department’s body cameras and records management system. It is the only company that has provided BPD officers with Tasers.

The four-year $5,076,000 proposed contract is slightly more expensive than the current contract, which ran from 2017 through 2022 at a cost of $4,680,000. The cost per Taser per month increased from $65 to $65.50, according to Baltimore Police.

The increased cost also includes two years of funding to develop a virtual reality training program at a cost of $15,000 per month, BPD said.

Eldridge called the weapons an option for officers to use less-lethal force in circumstances that otherwise would require the use of firearms.

Formally called Conducted Electrical Weapons, or CEWs, Tasers were used by Baltimore Police officers 77 times in 2018, and just 17 times in 2021, according to the analysis conducted by the monitoring team overseeing implementation of the city’s consent decree.

Taser use also declined as a share of force incidents over that time period, making up 2.5% of force applications in 2018 and 1.1% by 2021.

The analysis, completed in December, found police largely followed Baltimore Police policy and consent decree requirements not to use Tasers on pregnant, elderly, visibly frail or preteen-aged or younger people, or in situations where the person is in danger of falling, driving a vehicle, exposed to flammable material or fleeing from officers.

Still, the team identified seven instances where officers Tased a fleeing subject in 2018; two of them posed no threat, likely meaning it went against police policy. In 2019 and 2020, there was one instance each where police deployed the weapon on a fleeing subject.

A Taser has two modes, according to the report and police materials. The first fires two probes connected to electricity-conducting wires. If both connect to a subject, an electric charge cycle begins, delivering rapid electrical pulses into a person. Those pulses override “voluntary motor function,” temporarily disabling the person, and cause “significant pain,” according to police policy. Over the period of time reviewed by the monitoring team, police almost always deployed Tasers in this “probe” mode.

The second mode, “drive-stun mode,” functions as a traditional stun gun, causing severe pain without “neuro-muscular incapacitation,” department policy said.

The city’s consent decree bans the second for pain compliance. Officers are permitted to use it only to supplement the first mode or as a “countermeasure to gain separation” between the subject and the officer.

Of the eight reviewed Taser uses where drive-stun mode was used, just one met those requirements, the monitoring team found. The report therefore recommended additional training on the “narrow circumstances” in which it would be appropriate.

The department has a controversial history with Tasers.

The U.S. Department of Justice in 2016 found Baltimore Police’s use of the technology was often improper or excessive, including against people in crisis and young people. It identified cases where Tasers were used against people who posed no threat or were already detained.