Maryland’s last public Confederate statue to be removed from the Eastern Shore Monday after years of debate

The Talbot Boys Statue, dedicated in 1916, has been the subject of lawsuits in recent years. The ACLU sued Talbot County in 2021 over the monument, stating the statue erected during the height of the Jim Crow era is a racist symbol that honors white supremacy and is consequently unconstitutional. The lawsuit, brought also by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and the Talbot County branch of the NAACP, has since stayed.