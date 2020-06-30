Police issue all-clear after suspicious SUV reported in downtown Baltimore parking garage

Baltimore police have issued an all-clear after investigating a suspicious sports utility vehicle discovered with a large number of oxygen tanks in the parking garage of The Gallery at Harborplace downtown Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were sent to investigate the parking garage in the 200 block of East Pratt St. around 12:15 p.m., said detective Donny Moses, a police department spokesman.
Investigators issued an all-clear shortly later.
“The scene has been cleared, and there was nothing nefarious going on,” said Det. Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman.
Moses did not know how many oxygen tanks were found inside the car, he said, but “the amount is what made everybody suspicious.”
He also did not know what caused someone to report the SUV to police.