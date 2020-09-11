Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore police investigated a “suspicious package” Thursday in Southwest Baltimore, causing much of the area to be shut down, according to police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge.
Southwest District officers were called to the 1100 block of Desoto Road in the Wilhelm Park neighborhood to investigate the package. “Erring on the side of caution,” police blocked access to surrounding streets.
Desoto Road toward Wilkens Avenue and Whistler Avenue were Ave. has been shut down. No vehicular or pedestrian traffic was being permitted within the Desoto business park, according to police.