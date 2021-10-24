Woman found dead in burning car near Baltimore’s Leakin Park on Sunday morning; police investigating as suspicious death

Baltimore Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning car near Leakin Park on Sunday morning, a spokesman said.
Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the city fire department responded to North Franklintown Road and Winans Way in West Hills, where smoke and flames emanated from a car parked in the road, said department spokeswoman Blair Adams.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found an unidentified woman inside. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and whether the car was involved in a crash prior, Adams said.
Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy that will determine the woman’s cause of death, said spokesman Det. Donny Moses.