‘Superyacht’ docked in Baltimore near Four Seasons Hotel

A luxury yacht that rents for $650,000 a week has sailed into Baltimore, docking — where else — but at a private marina near the Four Seasons Hotel.
The 60-meter Arience, which sleeps up to 14 in seven staterooms and has a cinema, gym, spa and “various towable toys,” apparently has been here since last month. According to online vessel trackers, it had left left Gibraltar on July 27 and arrived here on Aug. 9. Except for a brief day-long jaunt down to Washington, the yacht returned here on Aug. 24.
A call to the Four Seasons and a text to the yacht’s booking agent, Merle Wood & Associates, on Monday were not returned.
According to the Monaco-based Yacht Harbour, which bills itself as “one of the leading yacht databases in the world, featuring well over $8.5 billion worth of yachts,” the Arience was the fifth superyacht owned by Herb Chambers, whose self-named company has 60 auto dealerships in New England, and the “flagship” of his personal fleet.
The yacht was custom built by Abeking & Rasmussen, a German company, and delivered to Chambers in 2012, according to Yacht Harbour. He named it Excellence V. Chambers listed the vessel in advance of an even larger superyacht he was expecting to receive in 2020.
It was listed for sale in April 2018, according to Yacht Harbour, and sold for the asking price of 69.5 million euros, or by current exchange rates about $82 million to a buyer who renamed it Arience. At that point, Yacht Harbour said Arience had only six staterooms that slept 12.
But according to a listing on the website of Merle Wood & Associates, a yacht brokerage based in Fort Lauderdale, it now has seven. And charterer beware, the weekly price is listed as “from” $650,000 a week.
Not much more could be discerned about the Arience, except for vessel trackers that said it had been in Barcelona, Nice and Monaco prior to arriving on this side of the Atlantic.
The appearance in Harbor East of the yacht, which flies under the flag of the Cayman Islands, drew some chatter on Reddit, “just in case you were looking for the perfect Covid escape,” one user quipped.