Super Linens in Baltimore’s Fells Point to close after nearly three decades

After close to three decades in Fells Point, Super Linens is closing its doors in the coming months.
The Baltimore discount linen store at 601 S. Broadway which says it has the “largest display of kitchen curtains” in the area, has sold bedding, curtains, sheets and rugs.
Co-owners Diana and Jeffrey Caplan said the COVID-19 pandemic made running the store more difficult and stressful, prompting them to close sooner than planned.
“After 45 years of working retail, it is now time to hang up the cleats and spend more time with my family and friends,” Jeffrey said.
Many Baltimore-area businesses and restaurants have closed during the pandemic, including Baby’s on Fire, a coffee and record shop in Fells Point.
Jeffrey’s great grandfather moved from Romania to Philadelphia then Fells Point in 1913, and the family, including his grandfather, uncle and father, has served the area with businesses since then. The family’s other businesses were discount junior department stores in the city, he said.
Founded in 1992 before the internet was as widely used as it is now, Super Linens has “stayed true to its roots,” Caplan said, focused on its in-person shopping experience, which he said allowed it to stay alive even amid competition from big box stores and Amazon. Customers have shopped at the store for generations, he added.
“We’ve stayed focused on our brick-and-mortar business, leveraging our excellent customer service and family feel as an advantage against competitors,” Jeffrey said.
The store currently has a staff of eight employees, including a manager who has been with the family for 67 years, Jeffrey said.
“The biggest void in our future lives will be our amazing employees who are family to us,” Jeffrey said. “We credit them with our success over the last 27 years. We will miss our linen life in Fells Point.”
For Alana Stephens, of Baltimore City, Super Linens has been her go-to linen store for as long as she can remember. The staff remembered her grandmother every time they went, she said.
“It is so very sad to see it go. That was the only place you could get shades and mini blinds in colors or linoleum,” Stephens wrote in a message. “That store is Baltimore ... the very best part of Baltimore.”
Super Linens is now liquidating its inventory at heavily reduced prices.