Baltimore Sun wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ book scandal

The Baltimore Sun on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for coverage of a book-publishing scheme that resulted in the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh and helped lead to her federal conviction.
Pugh, who grossed more than $850,000 from no-bid contracts and double-selling of copies of her “Healthy Holly” books, was sentenced in February to three years in federal prison. The Sun’s investigation also prompted state leaders to reconstitute the board of the University of Maryland Medical System; its CEO and four other officials resigned.
This was the fifth time since 2015 that Baltimore Sun Media was a finalist for a Pulitzer, considered journalism’s highest prize. The Pulitzer board awarded the staff of the Capital Gazette a special citation in 2019 for its coverage of the June 2018 attack on its Annapolis offices that killed five colleagues..
Already this year, the Healthy Holly coverage had earned The Sun a George Polk Award for political reporting,a National Headliner Award for investigative reporting. and the News Leaders Association’s Al Neuharth Breaking News Reporting Award.
“This Pulitzer Prize reflects the grit of a team of exceptional journalists who never quit, never stop asking difficult questions and never stop demanding answers and accountability from those in power,” Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of Baltimore Sun Media, said in a statement. “It highlights what so many of us already knew -- that Baltimore Sun Media is one of the premier regional news organizations in the country year in and year out thanks to the dedicated efforts of its journalists who deliver trusted news for the Baltimore region each and every day.”
“We are thankful Pulitzer Prize Board members and jurors recognized this work across our newsroom.”
The Sun initiated Pugh’s fall from grace in March 2019, when reporter Luke Broadwater revealed that about a third of the appointed members of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board had business deals worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with the hospital network. Among them was Pugh, who had solicited UMMS to enter a no-bid contract to buy copies of her sloppily self-published book series. They aimed to promote exercise and nutrition through the family life of a young girl, Holly, and her brother, Herbie.
First as a state senator and continuing beyond her election as mayor in 2016, Pugh collected $500,000 from the medical system for 100,000 copies of the books but disclosed little of the earnings. She took in over $300,000 more from other entities and individuals, portraying her sales of the books for distribution to Baltimore children as a way the organizations could give to the community.
She resigned from the medical system board and as mayor amid multiple investigations into her finances and the book sales.
In total, she netted more than $850,000, prosecutors said. At the same time, she failed to print thousands of copies, double-sold thousands more and took many others for self-promotion, according to prosecutors. Investigators also uncovered that she laundered illegal campaign contributions and failed to pay taxes on her book income.
At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow described Pugh’s crimes as “astounding” and said she took advantage of a career spent doing good works to mislead organizations that paid for books.
Since The Sun uncovered the misconduct, state and local leaders have instituted reforms requiring more transparency from lawmakers.
State lawmakers last year mandated several reforms at the University of Maryland Medical System, including requiring the resignations of all board members and mandating a state audit that found that the hospital system had paid $115 million to 27 board members and their businesses. The scandal led to the resignation of CEO Robert A. Chrencik and four other executives.
Monday’s announcement was an unusual one for the 103-year-old Pulitzer organization. Typically, the Pulitzer board announces the winners on an April afternoon at Columbia University’s School of Journalism, and journalists around the country gather in their newsrooms to find out the winners via livestreaming.
This year, the announcement was delayed two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy announced the winners Monday via remote video feed. Sun journalists, working out of their home offices and basements, learned of their win virtually, watching together via a video conference.
The announcement was significant good news amid the pandemic, which has wreaked financial havoc on the newspaper industry, among many others. Employees at The Sun and other news outlets have been subject to pay cuts and furloughs as a result of the economic downturn.
The Pultizers were first given in 1917. Since then, the 183-year-old Sun has won 16 Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2003 for medical reporter Diana K. Sugg's beat reporting.
Latest Baltimore City
This article will be updated.