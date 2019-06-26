Baltimore police rescue man from top of Howard Street Bridge

Baltimore police rescued a man threatening to kill himself by jumping from the Howard Street Bridge on Tuesday, officials said.

The 26-year-old man, whose name was not released, had climbed to the top of the bridge, in the 1800 block of N. Howard St., near the Maryland Institute College of Art, just after 2 p.m., police said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department provided a ladder truck, which members of the Baltimore Police Crisis Response Team climbed to talk with the man, officials said. The specialized unit consists of certified officers and licensed mental health professionals.

The man agreed to climb down after the crisis team built a rapport with him, according to the police department. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

---

Suicide is a public health issue. If you or someone you know are experiencing a suicidal crisis, round-the-clock help is available.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support, information, and local resources, at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also text 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.

