Metro train back on track after Monday derailment in Northwest Baltimore

A Metro SubwayLink train that partially derailed Monday night in Northwest Baltimore and sent five passengers to the hospital has been repaired, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

UPDATED - Metro SubwayLink Service Advisory - Rogers Station -- Repairs due to the train derailment at Rogers Station have been completed and Metro trains are operating in their normal east and westbound directions. The bus bridge... https://t.co/vfDNlXGMjF — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 29, 2022

Metro trains are operating normally again on their east and westbound tracks, and the “bus bridge” is no longer in place, MTA tweeted Thursday morning.

A single rail car went off the tracks at about 6 p.m. as it approached the Rogers Avenue Metro station, according to officials.

MTA is investigating the cause of the derailment.