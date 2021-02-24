Baltimore strip club performers protest COVID restrictions that bar adult entertainment, interrupting City Hall news conference

Kayla Martinez, a 25-year-old dancer at Fantasies Night Club and Sports Bar, compared it to wearing a mask at the gym — a little cumbersome, but worth it if it means she can be back onstage. With clubs shut down for live performances, Martinez says she went back to her old job at FedEx to make ends meet. She drove down from her home in York, Pennsylvania, after working the overnight shift to make it in time for the protest.