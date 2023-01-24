Baltimore state’s attorney to conduct new review of ATF report into blaze that killed 3 firefighters

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said his office will conduct a new review of a federal investigation into a fire a year ago that killed three firefighters in a vacant West Baltimore rowhouse.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives turned over its report in mid-June to the city prosecutor’s office, then led by Democrat Marilyn Mosby.

Advertisement

Bates, who took office this month, blamed Mosby for lack of movement in the case.

“It is an unfortunate and tragic incident that should have been addressed long before now, but we are committed to moving forward on this matter with resolve to accomplish justice in this case,” Bates, also a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

From left, firefighters Josh Drexler, Stephen Whitman, Brian Minutoli and Jason Yates, all of Engine 8; Eric Reisinger of Truck 10, Gemius Edwards of Engine 55 and Michael Shiloh of Truck 23 join others for a moment of silence Tuesday in honor of Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler died Jan. 24, 2022, when the Stricker Street house collapsed during the fire. Firefighters had gone inside after a 911 caller confused the burning house with an occupied one next door and an emergency dispatcher relayed the incorrect information that someone was trapped inside.

Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott joined fire units across the city Tuesday in a moment of silence to honor the fallen firefighters on the anniversary of their deaths.

ATF investigators worked with Baltimore Police’s arson investigations unit to determine the cause of the fire was incendiary, a classification that means it was set either intentionally or indirectly during other criminal activity.

Despite the federal agency identifying a person of interest and offering a $100,000 award for information about him, no one has been charged.

ATF is offering a reward for information leading to the identification of this person of interest in the Jan. 24, 2022, fire on South Stricker Street where three Baltimore firefighters died. Contact 888-ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov with info. (ATF handout)

Asked in October whether prosecutors had charged anyone in the case, Zy Richardson, spokesperson for Mosby’s office, declined to comment because it was an “open and pending matter.”

Bates said he was alerted to the open case when he took office and is reviewing the report and gathering additional evidence.

Mosby’s office met with ATF officials three times to discuss the investigation and report, he added.

“We are mindful that the families of the fallen firefighters, their colleagues, and residents all have lingering questions regarding this tragic event,” Bates said. “However, we owe it to these fallen heroes and the residents of Baltimore to make the appropriate considerations based on evidence and sound legal analysis.”