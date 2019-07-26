Stolen antique items found in Florida are returned to Baltimore silver shop

More than 90 antique items stolen eight years ago from a Baltimore silver shop in a sweeping burglary were recovered early June.
Fred Duggan, the owner of the antique store, Imperial Half Bushel, was delighted to be reunited with 95 pieces of his stolen silverware.
“I was ecstatic,” Duggan said. “I was surprised they weren’t melted.”
The items were returned to Baltimore after being consigned to a Florida-based auctioneer in April. After some research, Blackwell Auctions of Clearwater learned that the antique collection brought in for auctioning was actually stolen merchandise.
The box of assorted silver items came from a retired dealer who owned a Baltimore pawn shop for several years, according to Edwin Bailey, a managing partner at Blackwell. Once Blackwell realized they were stolen merchandise, he immediately called Imperial Half Bushel.
“My slogan is, ‘I gotta eat but I also gotta sleep,’ ” Bailey said. “It was just the right thing to do.”
A Saunders Pitman coin silver pitcher and tumbler set that dates to 1804 was among the 95 items taken in 2011. However, about 15 items are still missing, according to Duggan. The recovered collection had a total retail value of approximately $95,000 and most of them were made in Baltimore in the 19th century, Duggan said.
A spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Duggan, 90, and his wife, Nancy Duggan, 85, opened the antique store in the Mount Vernon neighborhood downtown in 1976. The couple decided to retire and close the shop right before they learned the stolen items were discovered. The store officially went out of business June 30. Most of the items will be up for sale at auctions and online, but Duggan said he plans to keep one or two.
“Antiques are part of our history,” Duggan said. “They outlive many generations and outlive all of us."