Warriors star Stephen Curry visits UMBC, is photographed with books by Baltimore writers

View this post on Instagram

When I tell you I know people , I know people— and by people, I don’t mean @stephencurry30 , I mean @bydvnlln — S/O to Devin for gifting my books to one of the best jump shooters ever. Reading these books will only improve his shot. DO YOU HAVE YOURS? #TheCookUp #wespeakforourselves #TheBeastSide #DDH