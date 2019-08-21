Warriors star Stephen Curry visits UMBC, is photographed with books by Baltimore writers

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry visited the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s campus Tuesday and appears to have been given books from two Baltimore writers.
The university posted a photo to Twitter showing Curry with Ryan Odom, coach of the university’s men’s basketball team. The post reads: “Always great when our most famous fan visits campus.”
Curry was also photographed holding three books by two Baltimore writers during the trip, as posts on Instagram and Facebook show him holding “The Cook Up” and “We Speak for Ourselves,” both written by Baltimore writer D. Watkins, as well as “Hummingbirds in the Trenches” by fellow city writer Kondwani Fidel.
Curry, who is also Under Armour’s top basketball ambassador, gifted the team a surprise shipment of his latest shoe model in 2018 after the Retrievers became the first 16th seed to win an NCAA Division I men’s tournament game, upsetting top seed Virginia.