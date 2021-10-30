Steam leak at Power Plant Live! in Baltimore forces evacuations of nearby buildings

A large, high-pressure steam leak at Power Plant Live! on Saturday night led Baltimore firefighters to evacuate the complex and nearby buildings, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union.
A one-block area around Power Plant Live! was also cleared of pedestrians and authorities shut down parts of Baltimore and Lombard streets to traffic as workers responded to the leak. The union said that meters did not detect hazards in the air.
The entertainment complex said there was an issue with an underground city steam pipe in a post on Twitter at 6:49 p.m. on Saturday. Power Plant Live! said it was working with the Baltimore City Fire Department and Public Works to address the issue and hoped to have the problem fixed before 8 p.m.