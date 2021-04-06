Baltimore City removes statue of Capt. John O’Donnell, a slave-owning merchant, from Canton park on Monday night

A 40-year-old statue dedicated to Capt. John O’Donnell, an Irish-born merchant who enslaved people on his plantation in Canton, was removed Monday night by Baltimore City.
“This is a historical moment, however, countless publicly named monuments, statues, streets, and schools across Baltimore remain that must be reassessed,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “I am committed to dismantling structural oppression in Baltimore by working with the City Administrator to commission a team to establish procedures for reviewing the impact of these cruel monuments while continuing to promote equitable policies to right yesterday’s wrongs.”
Scott thanked the Canton Anti-Racism Alliance for its persistence and continuous work in “building an inclusive Baltimore.”
An online petition signed by thousands to remove the statue from what’s known as O’Donnell Square Park began circulating last fall.
The petition was the latest effort in a widespread reckoning involving monuments that honor people with ties to America’s racist past. It came as the Canton Community Association was studying ways to make the waterfront neighborhood more welcoming and inclusive.
Torbin Green, a volunteer who helps clean the park and CCA board member, said he was “elated” and felt “relieved” that the board and community succeeded in getting the statue removed after urging officials for nearly a year.
“While I would be working in the garden, I would look up and feel like I was on his plantation,” Green said, who’s been helping maintain the park and garden for nearly seven years. “I don’t need a slave owner sanding on a pedestal while I tend to the garden.”
Green, who’s lived in Canton for 23 years, said he feels like the neighborhood removed the statue the “right way” and hopes this sets an example for how other communities should handle it. He hopes in place of the statue, a pagoda might be built that would allow things like live music and movie nights.
“The history [of the statue] was whitewashed and we wanted to rectify that,” he said. “This is not taking away history. It’s not wiping it away.”
Latest Baltimore City
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.