Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office Twitter account hacked, recovered

The official Twitter account for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office was hacked Thursday, the office said Friday after its page appeared to be restored.
“We’re back!” the office said in a tweet Friday. “Apologies for the crazy tweets yesterday, our account was hacked.”
The state’s attorney’s office used the opportunity to promote cybersecurity measures such as protecting electronic devices with passwords, using two-factor authentication log-ins and staying away from content that seems suspicious.
Zy Richardson, spokeswoman for the city prosecutors office, said she didn’t know how the account was hacked, saying somebody from the office noticed Thursday they couldn’t access the account.
“We learned it was hacked and we reported it to Twitter,” said Richardson, adding she was relieved to have the account back Friday.
Baltimore government computers were infected by ransomware twice in 2019, debilitating attacks that cost the city millions. Roughly a year later, Baltimore County Public Schools were crippled by a similar attack that cancelled classes for a few days.